'He was just like a teddy bear' | Stockton family hoping for justice in shooting death of teen

18-year-old Isaias Lopez was shot and killed late last Friday night in Trinity Parkway Area

STOCKTON, California — The family of 18-year-old Isaias Lopez of Stockton is grieving the loss of a son, brother and friend.

"He was just the sweetest, kindest. He was just like a teddy bear," said Veronica Lopez, sister of Isaias.

Lopez was shot and killed last Friday night just before midnight at Michael Falkis Park in the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive in the Trinity Park area of North Stockton.

Stockton police found Lopez shot in the parking lot of the park while in his Honda CR-V. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister says he had no enemies, and the family is stunned as to why anyone would want to hurt him.



"From what I heard, the last people that saw him that he went to the Kohl's parking lot in Trinity Parkway and he had checked on his friend that had broken down and the last thing his friends know is that they had all left and he left by himself," Veronica Lopez said.



Loved by his friends for his silliness, Isaias was a 2021 Lincoln High School graduate who played football. He was a big Raiders fan and was close to his family.

Veronica says he had just started working at Costco where he could finally earn his own money to spend.

The family is hoping someone will provide the tip that will lead to an arrest.



"Help us heal and help us just process the emotions and get some closure and answers. I think that's just what we deserve. That's what he deserves, so not for us but for him," Veronica Lopez added.

If you have a tip that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for an up to $10,000 reward. You can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 and remain anonymous.

WATCH ALSO:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9