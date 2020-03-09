Stockton offering non-profits coronavirus help after donations dry up

Up for grabs is $3.5 million in CARES Act funding for non-profit groups divided into three categories.

STOCKTON, Calif. — On a two and a half acre property on a Union Island in the Delta in Stockton,

Christine Morrissey is making sure her rescued farm animals, more than 200 of them, are well cared for.

"We have been getting far more requests to take in chickens [and] ducks that are about 4 to 5 months of age because people are like 'OK, I'm kind of done with having a messy yard,'" said Morrissey.

Morrissey, her staff of seven, and volunteers run Harvest Home Sanctuary. The 15-year-old animal rescue has seen donations plummet during the pandemic and grant money from the City of Stockton will be a plus.

"We can continue to help homeless animals as well as support our distance learning effort to promote humane education," Morrissey said.

Up for grabs is $3.5 million in CARES Act funding for non-profit groups divided into three categories: community support, housing and shelter programs, and distance learning and educational support.

Depending on the category, grants can run from $5,000 up to $500,000. Applications are accepted online only from September 2 to September 23 or until funds have been awarded.

Harvest Home has provided a temporary home to pigs during the wildfire in San Mateo County, as well as rescuing chickens from illegal cockfighting. For them, any grant money will go to good use.

"It would be a great funding source for us to continue doing the work that we have a mission to do," Morrissey said.

For more information, go to www.stocktonca.gov/housing.

