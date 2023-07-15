Jailed Stockton homicide suspect linked to second deadly shooting

19-year-old Stacie Mischal is now suspected of killing 19-year-old Jaylen Malone and 22-year-old Moses Richardson.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An incarcerated teenage homicide suspect has now been linked to a second killing, the Stockton Police Department said Friday.

Stacie Mischal, 19, has been charged with murder in the killing of 22-year-old Moses Richardson. Police say that Mischal shot and killed Richardson while he was watching a sideshow near California and Oak Streets on April 2.

After receiving a new piece of evidence, investigators identified Mischal as a suspect in the shooting Friday and added the new charge to his booking status at the San Joaquin County Jail.

Mischal has been jailed since April 18 when he was originally arrested on suspicion of killing 19-year-old Jaylen Malone. On Aug. 4, 2022, Malone and another juvenile were driving on Morada Lane near Maranatha Drive when Mischal allegedly shot the two, killing Malone.

Mischal is expected to appear in court for arraignment on his new charges on Tuesday. His next court date for further arraignment on the 2022 homicide case is scheduled for Aug. 2.

The public defenders assigned to represent Mischal did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.