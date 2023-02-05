Hollywood gossiper Jason Lee has a million dollar idea to help Stockton's youth

Lee is asking the Stockton City Council for $1 million to help teach youth leadership skills and more

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stagg High School senior Mia Delgado wants to one day become a nurse, and she feels learning leadership skills while in school will only help her in the real world.

"I feel like it would definitely bring students closer and help them at least get a better understanding of getting ahead and working together," said Delgado.

Now, Hollywood entertainment gossiper Jason Lee, a 1995 graduate of Stagg, wants the Stockton City Council to invest in his "I AM READY" youth initiative. It's part of his "Hollywood Cares" foundation.

"I pray that the folks are ready because I'm ready. The community is ready. The youth are ready. The need is there," said Lee.

Lee plans to model his youth initiative in Stockton after a community organizing model, including youth-led after-school clubs and conferences.

It would include learning about "Financial Literacy," "Youth Leadership," "Peer-to-Peer" Support and "Entertainment Workshops," like acting, singing and more.

"Our plan is to hire local folks that know the work that's necessary on the ground, to identify the youth leaders from the various schools that we've targeted," said Lee.

However, Stockton community activist Toni McNeil of the nonprofit "Faith in the Valley" says while Lee's intentions are good, there are now plenty of youth programs that can use more money.

"We're not giving enough resources to some of the faith-based organizations and institutes and community-based organizations that we already have here," said McNeil.

It was nearly one year ago that Lee came back to his alma mater to speak to students following the stabbing death of Stagg High student 15-year-old Alycia "LaLa" Reynaga.

If the city council gives him the funding, he hopes to do something more for youth that is sustaining.

"This is very important work, but it's also very challenging circumstances for people to embrace," said Lee.

