Stockton

Jerry Seinfeld heading to Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton

Iconic standup comedian and star of the sitcom "Seinfeld" is heading to Stockton for a performance in January.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Jerry Seinfeld, the iconic funnyman and star of the American sitcom "Seinfeld," is heading to Stockton.

Seinfeld is bringing his latest comedy tour to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. He's renowned for his observational comedy, standup and for starring as a semi-fictionalized version of himself on "Seinfeld."

Based on his current tour dates from Ticketmaster, there might not be many chances to catch Seinfeld in Northern California after he passes through Stockton.

Tickets go on sale in a few days, with General Public sales starting Friday at 10 a.m. Other tiered sale dates and times, some of which start earlier, are available HERE.

The Bob Hope Theatre is located at 242 East Main Street in Stockton.

Old Sacramento's Laughs Unlimited gets creative to bring local comedy to the area

