Jewish Food Fair returning to Stockton after pandemic hiatus

Temple Israel will be bringing back the event for its 48th year for the first time in three years.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A decades long tradition of cultural foodie-fun is returning to Stockton for the first time this weekend since the start of the pandemic.

Temple Israel will be hosting the annual Jewish Food Fair for its 48th year on June 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The admission-free event typically takes place the first Sunday in June. It will feature a variety of traditional and fusion Jewish-American foods such as corn beef sandwiches, lox and bagels, falafel, blintzes and its newest option - brisket tacos.

"We happen to have a lot of members of our congregation currently who are of Hispanic heritage, and they're very much a part of our community," said Rabbi Jason Gwasdoff of Temple Israel. "So we decided to include that and to make it Jewish by making it a brisket taco, because people usually think of brisket as a favorite Jewish dish so we're putting the two together."

Food items can be claimed with meal tickets for $15, which are available for purchase upon entry the day of the event.

Aside from food, fair goers can expect music, family friendly activities and a unique shopping experience from cultural merchandise to a variety of freshly baked goods.

"They're baking cheesecake, chocolate chip coffee cake, blintzes and Dobis Torte," said Gwasdoff. "The list goes on and on of the delicious things that we pack up very carefully, so people go home with a full stomach, smile on their face and a bag full of yummy things to eat...."

The event became tradition in the 1970s and evolved over the last five decades.

"It started as the blintz brunch, became the bagel brunch for a time," said Gwasdoff. "Different kinds of food were eventually introduced, it got bigger and bigger and they decided to call it the Jewish Food Fair."

Tours of the sanctuary will be open to the community during the event for those who would like to learn about Judaism and the history of the Stockton congregation.

"It's both a fundraiser and a community builder and a wonderful opportunity for us to invite the community to come in to see what the temple is all about," said Gwasdoff.

