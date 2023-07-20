x
Stockton

Joaquin Carrasco Jr. identified as bicyclist hit, killed by car in Stockton

The crash happened Tuesday night near Pacific and Yokuts Avenue.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Office identified Joaquin Carrasco Jr., 64 of Stockton, as the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

Carrasco was riding his bike near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Yokuts Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when a car hit him, the Stockton Police Department said.

Authorities say the driver of the car left the scene. Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward with information by calling 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $10,000 for information reported to 209-946-0600.

