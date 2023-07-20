Joaquin Carrasco Jr. identified as bicyclist hit, killed by car in Stockton

The crash happened Tuesday night near Pacific and Yokuts Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Office identified Joaquin Carrasco Jr., 64 of Stockton, as the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

Carrasco was riding his bike near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Yokuts Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when a car hit him, the Stockton Police Department said.

Authorities say the driver of the car left the scene. Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward with information by calling 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $10,000 for information reported to 209-946-0600.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: What Will Save Us? | Remembering the Stockton school shooting