Stockton music producer inaugurated into high school hall of fame

Lincoln High grads Johnny and Jake Kosich won a Grammy in February for their work with Kendrick Lamar.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Fresh off a Grammy win, music producer and Stockton native Johnny Kosich was inaugurated into the Lincoln High School Hall of Fame during a ceremony Saturday.

Johnny, who graduated from Lincoln High in 2007, is a founding member of the music-producing trio "Beach Noise."

The group consists of Johnny, his younger brother Jake-- also a Lincoln High School graduate-- and Southern California native Matt Schafer.

The three produce music for artists including Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. Their work on Kendrick's most recent album "Mr. Moral & the Big Steppers" earned them a Grammy in February.

"I'm very grateful for everything Lincoln has done for me. Lincoln was the place that kind of prepared me for the world without even realizing it," said Johnny after accepting the hall of fame plaque Saturday. "I hope to continue to help out Lincoln in any way I can to inspire kids the way I was inspired."

During the ceremony, the school also inaugurated four other graduates into the hall of fame.

They included Shante Carver, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during their 1996 Super Bowl win; Nathan Reimann a producer for Netflix films; philanthropist and real estate developer Wilbur Smith III; and Maurice Harris, a floral artist and LGBTQ activist involved in Beyoncé's “Black is King” visual album.

