San Joaquin County Judge accused of DUI after crashing near Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County judge was arrested New Year's Day on DUI charges, the Stockton Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Pacific Avenue at the Calaveras River, steps away from the University of the Pacific campus. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Jan. 1.

On scene, officers arrested Judge Michael Mulvihill who was then booked into San Joaquin County Jail on misdemeanor DUI charges, the Stockton Police Department confirms.

Mulvihill was elected to the bench at the San Joaquin County Superior Court by 98.5% of voters during the 2014 primary election. He ran unopposed. He was sworn in during a public ceremony in January 2015.

Since his swearing in, Mulvihill has served as the judge on several criminal cases and is one of 19 judges assigned to the court's criminal division.

Before starting as a judge in San Joaquin County, Mulvihill served as a deputy district attorney with the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office focusing on domestic violence.

His tenure with the District Attorney's Office saw him becoming the office's lead felony prosecutor in the domestic violence unit. While at the Office, Mulvihill played a role in training local law enforcement.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office has referred the case to the Attorney General's office for review, according to spokesperson Elisa Bubak.

Mulvihill is no longer being held in San Joaquin County Jail, according to jail records.

ABC10 reached out to the San Joaquin Superior Court for comment, but court spokesperson Stephanie Bohrer said the court is ethically precluded from commenting on impending and pending cases.

