STOCKTON, Calif. — Several hundred kids lined up to snag a backpack at no cost to themselves thanks to the Stockton Emergency Food Bank and some donations from El Concillio.

It was an exciting experience for sixth grader Ayden O'Neill. He got a new back pack with supplies inside.

"My old back pack gets like worn out and coming here and getting a new one? This is awesome," said the sixth-grader O'Neill.

Many others lined-up for over an hour before the gates to get in opened at 9 a.m.

The Ordaz family has six kids and traveled all the way from Escalon.

Melba Ordaz, 17, is enrolled in Modesto Junior College to become a registered nurse.

"Well, I think it's really an amazing program that they do this," said Ordaz.

"It's really great that they are doing this because many of us are unfortunate to not have the money," said Melba's brother, Marco Ordaz, who also got a free backpack.

To get the back packs, families first had to go through at least 20 food bank partner agency booths during the three-hour even staffed by several volunteers.

"And the children leave, they're very excited to have their backpacks and their school supplies. It gives them a little pep in their step to be looking to the upcoming school year," said Mary Lucero, food bank CEO.

Besides the back packs, there are lots of other free giveaways, including food and free haircuts.

Jose Nava and his Stay Sharp Barbershop mobile hair cut vehicle from Lodi were all the buzz at the event.

Nava volunteers his time to cut kids hair along with another barber.

"Just to give back, give back to the kids that are less fortunate that can't afford to have haircuts so they can go back to school," said Nava.

By the looks on the kids faces, this event was a cut above.

If you live in San Joaquin County and missed out on the event, you can dial 211 and you can get referrals to community agencies in the area.

