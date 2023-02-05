'It is unacceptable': Stockton Mayor addresses violent night that left 2 dead, 5 hurt in shootings

The mayor called for those with information on the shootings, which marked the city's 6th and 7th homicide cases of 2023, to contact investigators.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln has released a statement addressing a violent night in downtown that left two people dead and five hurt in separate shooting cases.

In his statement, Lincoln said that both shootings are still under investigation and that there is no known relation between the two, which happened three hours apart and less than a mile away from each other.

"It is unacceptable for our community to experience senseless and reckless gun violence. The City of Stockton will maintain diligence throughout these investigations," the statement said. "I urge those who have information about either of the shootings to submit your tips anonymously to StocktonCrimeStoppers.org or (209) 946-0600 or by calling Stockton PD at (209) 937-8377. The information you provide can prevent shootings and injuries and saves lives."

The first shooting happened at the busy La Vaca Restaurant and Bar in the 400 block of Weber Avenue, Lincoln said in his statement.

Around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, shots rang out leaving a 42-year-old man dead and a 39-year-old woman and 47-year-old man injured, police officials said.

The surviving victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of what have been described as non-life-threatening injuries.

"Currently, there is no motive or any releasable suspect information," the Stockton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The second shooting scene unfolded less than three hours later and less than a mile away, also in downtown Stockton.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Fremont Street around 2:16 a.m. Sunday where they found cars driving away from the area.

Officers say they followed one of the cars which had a gunshot wound victim who was taken to a hospital. The victim, described as an adult man, died at the hospital.

At the scene, officers say they found three other men who had also been shot. The three were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators also do not have information on a suspect or motive in the second shooting, but say that the two homicides are not related.

The deadly shootings marked the city's sixth and seventh cases of homicide so far in 2023.

In a Facebook post, the Stockton Police Officers Association said that the back-to-back homicides left law enforcement resources in the city depleted.

"Last night several officers worked overtime on graveyard patrol to fill vacancies and swing shift held over hours after their shift ended to assist with the homicide investigations," the post said. "These homicides represented 2 of the over 1000 calls for service we responded to over a 24-hour period. These mass shootings absorbed nearly all of our resources, leaving other emergencies to hold for hours."

The shootings happened during a bustling night in Stockton's downtown district with several bars open in the area, a Disney on Ice event happening at the Stockton Arena and an event at the Memorial Civic Auditorium.

Witnesses and those with information on either shootings are asked to call detectives at 209-937-8377. Stockton Crime Stoppers, at 209-946-0600, is offering anonymity and a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

