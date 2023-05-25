Nevada family searches for missing woman in Stockton

According to her sister, 28-year-old Leah Whitfield does not have a phone, money or a change of clothes.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five days after arriving at her cousin's house for a family get-together, Nevada resident Briana Whitfield never imagined that she would still be in Stockton.

Since the family event Saturday on Norwich Drive, Briana has spent the week in Stockton searching for her sister, 28-year-old Leah Whitfield, who went missing during the reunion.

"It's very very hard. I wasn't prepared for this financially or anything. I left everything behind in Nevada," said Briana as she walked around downtown Stockton in search of her sister Thursday. "I have to stop everything I'm doing to make sure that I can bring my sister back home with me."

Leah, who also goes by Lily, was last seen at the family event around 9:50 p.m. Saturday. According to Briana, Leah suffers from schizophrenia and does not have a phone, money or a change of clothes.

"She doesn't have anything on her person. She doesn't know anybody out here. She's not familiar with the area," said Briana. "We're just here visiting and we were supposed to be gone days ago."

The Stockton Police Department says they are looking into the case, but that Leah was not considered at-risk as of Thursday.

Briana, who also brought her children with her from Nevada, says she is devoted to continuing search efforts including printing out flyers until her sister is found safe.

She asks those with information on her sister's whereabouts to call her family at 775-699-3192 or the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

"Just call somebody. Call dad, Leah. She knows my dad's number by heart, she knows my number by heart. Just say you're okay if you can," said Briana. "If anybody knows anything, let us know if she's safe, or anything. We need to know something."

