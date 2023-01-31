Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire

Firefighters were working on a fire at a triplex and found a 63-year-old woman dead inside. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital for burns

STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way around 5:30 a.m. Monday to help the fire department with crowd control after a fire.

Firefighters were working on a fire at a triplex and found a 63-year-old woman dead inside. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital for burns. A vehicle parked on the street was also severely burned.

Stockton Fire Arson Investigators said Monday evening the fire appears to have been intentional and the death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 209-937-8377.

