Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Cesar Chavez High School after search for suspect

The suspect was arrested Thursday morning, Stockton Unified School District officials said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at a Stockton high school has been lifted after law enforcement arrested a suspect in the area, a Stockton Unified School District official told ABC10.

Stockton's Cesar Chavez High School went on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to police activity in the area. District officials said the lockdown was instated out of an abundance of caution and remained in place until the suspect was arrested.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has not yet released additional details on the law enforcement presence and search for a suspect leading to the lockdown.

