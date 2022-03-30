Lodi courthouse to close one of two departments, ending some services

Small claims lawsuits, traffic cases, Lodi city ordinance matters and more will now be heard in the county's main downtown Stockton courthouse.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 30-minute drive will soon await some Lodi residents who have business in the San Joaquin Superior Court after the the county announced it is ending some services at its Lodi courthouse.

The county court's Department L-2, which is located in Lodi, is closing Monday, April 18. Department L-2 on Elm Street in Lodi is currently open to the public for small claims, unlawful detainer, name changes, limited civil, civil harassment, traffic, Fish and Game ordinance and city ordinance cases.

Those cases will now be heard at the main Stockton Courthouse in downtown Stockton, according to a public notice issued by the court.

All criminal matters handled in Department L-2 are moving to Department L-1, also located on Elm Street in Lodi. A clerk's office in Department L-2 is also closing.

While one court department and clerk's office will remain open in Lodi, the closure of the second department decreases the court's footprint in the town and will mean a longer drive for some people with active cases or documents to file with the court.

Court officials say there is no estimated time on when Department L-2 may re-open.