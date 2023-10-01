$1,000,000 lotto scratchers sold in Stockton, Patterson

“Do you know how hard it was to keep a straight face? Nobody knew I won – not even my wife until I told her on the drive home.”

PATTERSON, Calif. — Two new millionaires were made in Stockton and Patterson!

Janie Torres won a top prize of $1 million on a "Show Me $1,000,000" scratcher in Stockton. The lucky ticket was sold at Village Liquor & More on Holman Road.

Meanwhile, another man struck it big after grabbing a bite to eat at his favorite taco truck.

According to the California State Lottery, Tim Dynes and his wife stopped at their favorite taco truck after getting back from an overseas trip. Dynes walked to G's Food Mart to pick up some lotto scratchers tickets.

While waiting for his order, he realized he had a winning ticket in his hands for $1,000,000. He tried to contain himself until his order wrapped up.

“Do you know how hard it was to keep a straight face? Nobody knew I won – not even my wife until I told her on the drive home,” Dynes said in a news release.

The market also got $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

There were other $1,000,000 winners in San Francisco, Livermore and Fremont.

