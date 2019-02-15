STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, a unique showing of love came from a very diverse group of people. Since 1949, people of different religions have gathered in Stockton for the Annual Interfaith Tea in February.

Shortly after World War II, a group of women in Stockton decided all religious denominations should gather together as one in an Interfaith Tea.

On Thursday, at Temple Israel, the women continued that tradition with Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and more.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Valentines Day weekend weather update | RAW