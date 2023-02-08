MADD honors Stockton CHP officer for work getting DUI drivers off streets

Every year, family members of victims of DUI incidents join Mothers Against Drunk Driving in saluting officers from across the region for their good work.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton California Highway Patrol officer was named the top cop in Northern California by a nonprofit working to bring awareness to driving under the influence.

Every year, family members of victims of DUI incidents join Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in saluting officers from across the region for their good work.

This year, Officer Antonio Galindo was commended for his 128 DUI arrests in 2022 alone.

“I was very happy. It’s a great honor to receive something like that,” he said. “That day that room was filled with officers that are doing the best they can to keep people safe, and I’m just happy to be a part of that group.”

MADD says a drunk driver will get behind the wheel 80 times before being caught once.

Galindo says he and his fellow officers are aware of how often it happens and they try to stop it as much as possible.

“Unfortunately I’ve seen the aftermath. I’ve seen the worst case scenario of what happens as a result of drunk driving, and I do what I can to stop it and make sure good people are able to get home to their loved ones every night,” said Galindo.

MADD has resources available to those impacted by DUI drivers.

"[We’re] here to give resources, referrals, support, court help, navigating the criminal justice system,” said Rhonda Campbell with MADD>. “It's all free services all the time. We never charge for our services and we find sometimes that it's very beneficial for people to be connected with somebody who knows."

Another Stockton CHP officer, Alfredo Lopez, was given the award in 2022 after arresting 124 DUI drivers himself.

“We’re living in a time where people can summon a safe ride to their location with their cell phones. In 2023 there’s absolutely no reason to drive while impaired,” said Galindo.

MADD says we’re now in the 100 deadliest days of summer for DUI incidents.