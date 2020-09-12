Man accused of ramming law enforcement officers' cars during high-speed chase

Jose De Jesus Almaras crashed head-on into a Stockton police car while trying to flee San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday, officials said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 35-year-old man was arrested after ramming a Stockton Police's officers car while he was leading officers on a high-speed chase, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials said the deputies were assisting police to address the recent spike in violence.

Deputies assigned to the Agriculture, Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team saw a car with illegal blue lighting under that glow they learned were stolen.

Sheriff's officials identified the driver as 35-year-old Jose De Jesus Almaras. Almaras allegedly sped away when deputies attempted to stop him

Almaras drove the wrong way on the Interstate 5 freeway off-ramp while a police car was coming off the freeway. He crashed into the car head-on before continuing back onto the freeway, breaking traffic laws the entire time, officials said.

Almaras drove into a dead-end court, where deputies rammed into his car to stop him then crashed into another patrol unit and an unoccupied car so that he could get out, officials said.

Almaras abandoned car was found a little later in the Volpi Drive area. Officials later found him nearby. Deputies found methamphetamine on him during a pat-down search.

Almaras was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for felonies that include vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, resisting arrest, transporting a controlled substance and possessions of a controlled substance for sale, evading police with wanton disregard for safety and battery on a peace officer.

Almaras' bail is set at $1,130,000

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12