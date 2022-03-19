Stockton Police: Suspect with firearm rams into police car, leads officers on chase

The Friday evening chase began in the 4700 block of West Lane in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he rammed a Stockton Police Department car before leading officers on a chase Friday afternoon.

According to the Stockton Police Department, members of the department's Community Response Team attempted to make a traffic stop on the car being driven by 25-year-old Vaquan Jefferson, described by police as a known suspect with multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The officers attempted to make the traffic stop at 3:33 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of West Lane. As officers tried to stop the man, he allegedly rammed a police car and fled, leading officers on a chase, police say.

When he stopped his car after the chase, officers say Jefferson refused to follow commands. A taser was deployed on the suspect which was followed by the suspect being taken into custody, according to police.

SPD News: Pursuit Arrest On March 18, 2022, at 3:33 p.m., Stockton Police Community Response Team officers attempted... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Jefferson was booked into San Joaquin County Jail after being transported to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries. In his car, police allegedly found a firearm.

Jefferson now faces a charge of assault on an officer, weapons charges, traffic charges and warrants according to police.