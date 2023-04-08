Man accused of shooting Stockton police sergeant appears in court, faces 8 charges

The judge granted no bail based on the charges, saying 20-year-old Sunthawon Savon is most likely facing a 25-years-to-life sentence.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The man accused of shooting a Stockton police sergeant appeared in court Friday for his arraignment — the judge listing a total of eight charges related to the incident.

The judge granted no bail based on the charges, saying 20-year-old Sunthawon Savon is most likely facing a 25-years-to-life sentence. Probable cause documents revealed this wasn’t the first interaction between Savon and nine-year officer Sergeant Chappell.

Savon is facing eight charges in connection with a carjacking turned shooting around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Chappell was responding to a call of a carjacking of a 69-year-old man when he found the car and began to chase. The chase ended up in a shooting between police and Savon.

The carjacking victim was released from the hospital Friday and is now recovering at home.

Body camera video provided by the Stockton Police Department shows multiple rounds being fired at Chappell while he was in his patrol car. Stockton police say a pistol and a rifle was used during the shooting, but it's unclear who shot and how many times they were fired.

The officer was shot twice, once in the chest and in the shoulder. He is expected to survive and is recovering at home.

During the arraignment Friday, documents revealed Chappell and Savon had interacted previously when the sergeant was part of team performing electronic surveillance on Savon in 2022 for firearms, and the team who searched his home in November 2022.

Court records show Savon was previously charged with allegedly manufacturing, selling and/or possessing a "Multiburst Trigger Activator" and illegally possessing an assault weapon in January.

His new charges include:

Attempted Murder

Assault on a Peace officer with an automatic weapon or a rifle

Assault on a Peace Officer with a semi-automatic weapon

Assault on a Peace Officer with the firearm

Shooting into an inhabited dwelling or occupied Vehicle

Carjacking

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

These charges also carry the following sentence enhancements:

Discharge of a firearm causing great bodily harm

Discharge of a firearm

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Personal infliction of great bodily injury

Felony committed while release on bail or own recognizance

Lee Neves is the current appointed media representative for district attorney and says this was a brazen attack on an officer.

”Given the seriousness of the crime the brazen attack on a peace officer enhancements are appropriate in this case. To any sentence it adds time onto the possible sentence should he be convicted,” said Neves.

The District Attorney’s Office says they are committed to prosecuting this crime to the fullest extent of the law.

“The [officer] was shot multiple times. You bet we are going to go for life,” said Neves.

ABC10 was able to speak with one of Savon’s cousins who was at the court appearance. She said this is surprising and doesn’t know why he would do something like this.

Savon was assigned a public defender and his next court date is Aug. 10.