Man arrested for deadly shooting in Stockton

Officers say they found a person matching the suspect's description at a hotel on North El Dorado Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man is dead and another is facing charges after a shooting in Stockton Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Gateway Court.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers say they found a person matching the suspect's description at a hotel on North El Dorado Street.

According to Stockton police, 28-year-old Diego Jaramillo got rid of a gun while at the hotel. He was taken into custody and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. Stockton police say he will face murder charges.