Man arrested in connection with 2019 Stockton shooting that killed 1 person

Robert Gonzalez was arrested in connection to the Dec. 23, 2019, death of Darwin Devon Derosans, also known as "Pooke" to his friends and family.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police arrested a man they say is responsible for the 2019 shooting death of a 50-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, 36-year-old Robert Gonzalez was arrested in connection to the Dec. 23, 2019, shooting death of Darwin Devon Derosans, also known as "Pooke" to his friends and family.

Gonzalez was arrested on New Year's Eve and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges. According to Joe Silva, public information officer for the Stockton Police Department, Gonzalez was arrested with "assistance of the US Marshals Taskforce. Sounds like he was arrested without incident.” 

