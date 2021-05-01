Man arrested in connection with 2019 Stockton shooting that killed 1 person

Robert Gonzalez was arrested in connection to the Dec. 23, 2019, death of Darwin Devon Derosans, also known as "Pooke" to his friends and family.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police arrested a man they say is responsible for the 2019 shooting death of a 50-year-old man.

Gonzalez was arrested on New Year's Eve and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges. According to Joe Silva, public information officer for the Stockton Police Department, Gonzalez was arrested with "assistance of the US Marshals Taskforce. Sounds like he was arrested without incident.”

Stockton has a long history of bloodshed. More than 500 people have been killed in the city in the past decade, and at least a thousand more have been wounded by gunfire. In a community ravaged by gun violence, non-profits and cops work to stem the tide before the next body drops.