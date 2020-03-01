STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and a connected 53-foot long trailer, which was carrying all of the belongings of three active military families, authorities say.

The families were in the process of moving when the tractor-trailer was stolen, along with everything they own. The property in the truck was valued at more than $100,000.

The Delta Regional Auto Theft Team, a joint effort between CHP, Stockton Police, Manteca Police, Tracy Police, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department and San Joaquin County Probation, began investigating alongside CHP's Cargo Theft Interdiction Program. Three days later, on Saturday, Dec. 28, investigators found the stolen truck and recovered the trailer in Manteca. That night, a search warrant was served at Michael Travis Foward's home in the city of Livingston. While searching the home, investigators found 90% of the stolen items.

Police arrested Forward on New Year's Eve. At the time of his arrest, he was found with a stolen Harley Davidson. He was charged with auto theft and cargo theft.

Fourteen stolen guns from the original cargo load are still unaccounted for. If you have any information on where these guns may be, contact the Delta Regional Auto Theft Team at (209) 948-3790.

