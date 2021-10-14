Stockton suspect who allegedly shot man 7 times arrested

The family of the father of five says he is recovering in the hospital following the Friday, Oct. 8, incident.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police have arrested a man in connection with shooting that left a father of five in the hospital.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, Michael Hayes has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and multiple weapons charges following a shooting on Friday, Oct. 8.

“I would like to thank the anonymous tipster and the hard work of our detectives for bringing a quick resolution to this case for the victim and his family,” Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said in a statement. “Gun violence is not tolerated in our community.”

Family members of 45-year-old Bobby Gayle say he was shot seven times and is recovering in the hospital.

According to his brother Marlon Gayle, Bobby saw a man driving through the parking lot at high speed and yelled for him to slow down. That's when Hayes allegedly stopped his pick-up truck, got out and started shooting.

"So, it was a hate crime. The guy doesn't know my brother. My brother doesn't know him. Out of nowhere, he started calling him the N-word and started shooting him," Marlon Gayle said.

Marlon said the shooter didn't hit any major arteries. He said his brother was hit in his throat, upper arm, shoulder and two times in the face.

Police say the investigation is in its earlier stages and the shooting is being investigated as a potential hate crime. However, the San Joaquin District Attorney's office, did not file hate crime charges. ABC10 has reached out to the DA's office for clarification.

Gayle's family has set up a GoFundMe page for Bobby Gayle as he recovers.

Hayes' arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14. No bail has been set.

