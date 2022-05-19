Man arrested for impersonating San Joaquin County Sheriff's captain

Merle Neufield represented himself as a captain in a number of videos he posted on social media.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested for impersonating a captain with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Merle Neufield was representing himself as a captain in a number of videos he posted on social media. Neufield, who has no law enforcement experience, reportedly entered multiple secure areas at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office building using access cards that belonged to his wife, who is an employee at the sheriff’s office. His wife has been placed on administrative leave following the investigation.

Deputies found Neufield by loitering in the sheriff’s private parking lot where they arrested him after attempting to sneak in. Neufield was arrested on charges of trespassing and impersonating a police officer.

Neufield's alleged videos impersonating the sheriff have not yet been found or shared.

"We at the Sheriff’s Office take the security of our facilities very seriously and are reviewing our security policies and procedures to prevent breaches like this from occurring in the future," the Facebook post reads.

No further information has been released as the investigation is still ongoing.

