Two Men arrested for shooting that killed 17-year-old at Sandman Park in Stockton

The shooting killed a teenager and injured two other men.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting that left a teen dead and two men injured at a park in Stockton.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, 35-year-old Raymond Mendez was arrested for the shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. A second man, 37-year-old Gilbert Mendez, was also arrested as an accessory to the shooting.

Officers found the three men shot in a car near Sandman Park. The 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the 55th homicide within the city of Stockon this year.

The other two men, a 27-year-old in critical condition and a 21-year-old in stable condition remain at the hospital.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

RELATED:

Stockton has a long history of bloodshed. More than 500 people have been killed in the city in the past decade, and at least a thousand more have been wounded by gunfire. In a community ravaged by gun violence, non-profits and cops work to stem the tide before the next body drops. Click here to watch on YouTube.