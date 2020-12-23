Two Men arrested for shooting that killed 17-year-old at Sandman Park in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting that left a teen dead and two men injured at a park in Stockton.
According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, 35-year-old Raymond Mendez was arrested for the shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. A second man, 37-year-old Gilbert Mendez, was also arrested as an accessory to the shooting.
Officers found the three men shot in a car near Sandman Park. The 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the 55th homicide within the city of Stockon this year.
The other two men, a 27-year-old in critical condition and a 21-year-old in stable condition remain at the hospital.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
