Man dead after shooting and car crash, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in north Stockton Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 8:38 p.m., officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to reports of a car crash at the 8100 block of Chateau Drive. On scene, officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Homicide detectives took over the investigation soon after.

Police have not released any information on a potential motive or suspect. Police have also not said whether the car crash happened before or after the shooting.

The Monday evening homicide comes as an 18-year-old and 31-year-old were both allegedly killed by bullets in separate homicide cases last week.

Information on a suspect or motive is still unknown in both cases.

Those with information are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377. Anonymous tipsters can give information by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600, where a reward of up to $10,0000 is being offered for information.

