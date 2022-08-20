1 killed, 2 hurt in overnight Stockton shooting

The two men who were injured in the deadly shooting are expected to survive their gunshot wounds, Stockton Police say.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman after a man died and two others were hurt in a triple shooting Friday night, officials with the Stockton Police Department said.

Around 10:36 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4900 block of Greensboro Way after reports came in of a shooting.

On scene, officers say they found a 36-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man who had been shot. Officers say they attempted to perform life-saving measures on the 36-year-old man who was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other men who were shot were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive, police say.

Homicide detectives responded to the triple shooting scene to conduct an investigation. So far, investigators have not released additional information about the shooting, the suspected gunman or a potential motive.

Those with information on the deadly shooting are asked to call detectives at 209-937-8323.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Those who have information on the incident or may have witnessed it can call Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 to claim that reward or give information anonymously.

Friday night's deadly shooting marks Stockton's 35th homicide case in 2022.

STOCKTON CRIME IN CONTEXT

An increase in homicide cases in Stockton during the early months of 2022 came on the heels of a decline in 2021, where police reported fewer homicides ending the year with a total of 38 cases.

While that’s not the lowest number the department has dealt with in the past 12 years, it is below the annual average of 40 homicide cases per year since 1995.

In response to the rise in homicides, community groups held prayer vigils and outreach events meant to unite Stockton residents against violence.

Activists have called on the community to show up to such events and work with local organizations such as Advance Peace, Faith in the Valley, Lighthouse of the Valley and the Office of Violence Prevention to discourage crime and help impacted communities heal.

Click here for a map of crime statistics.

In an interview with ABC10 in March, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the Stockton Police Department is trying to prevent more deaths by working more on intelligence gathering and cooperating with federal partners such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshall's Service.

The city is also working to improve its crime prevention, intervention and fighting strategy, Black said. Representatives with the city's Office of Violence Prevention are working to be more present in communities impacted by crime. The office's 'peacekeepers program' places mediators and mentors in high crime areas.

