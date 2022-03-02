Man dies a week after being shot, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One of two people shot in late February in Stockton has died, turning the shooting investigation into a homicide investigation.
According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 along the 2100 block of S. Airport Way.
Police learned on Tuesday, March 1, one of the victims, only identified as a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries.
If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Stockton police at 209-937-8323.
