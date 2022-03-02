x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

Man dies a week after being shot, Stockton police say

The 35-year-old victim was one of two people shot on Monday, Feb. 21.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One of two people shot in late February in Stockton has died, turning the shooting investigation into a homicide investigation. 

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 along the 2100 block of S. Airport Way.

Police learned on Tuesday, March 1, one of the victims, only identified as a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Stockton police at 209-937-8323.

READ MORE FROM ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more from ABC10

What is the city of Stockton doing to curve the rise in violence seen recently?

In Other News

Man steals $5,000 parrot from Stockton pet store