Man dies after being shot in Stockton, police say

Stockton police said the shooting happened just before 1:29 p.m. Friday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said a man died after being shot Friday.

Police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the 8000 block of N. El Dorado Street to reports of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

"Homicide detectives responded to assume the investigation," the post from police reads. "At this time, there is no motive or suspect information."

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. 

