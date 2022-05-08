1 dead after two cars crash in Stockton

The crash happened in the 3100 block of Turnpike Road Saturday, the Stockton Police Department said.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has died and at least one other person is injured after a Saturday evening crash in Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road on reports of a crash involving two cars.

According to police, occupants from both cars were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of the passengers of an involved car died from his injuries at the hospital, police say.

Traffic investigators are now looking into the case, although authorities have not released additional information on what may have led up to the deadly crash.

