Man dies inside of ambulance while in custody of Stockton Police, officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 45-year-old man has died after being in the custody of the Stockton Police Department, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

At 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, Stockton Police officers say they were called to the 5400 block of Covey Creek Circle in Stockton's Quail Lakes neighborhood after reports came in of a suspicious person walking up to front doors and screaming.

Officers say after arriving on scene, they found an adult man sitting on a car wearing only his underwear and bleeding from his head. As officers approached the car, the man fell off and began rolling on the ground while screaming, police say.

Police officers reportedly tried to calm the man down and called medics who arrived at the scene.

While on the ground, the man allegedly grabbed rocks and began throwing them at officers prompting officers to handcuff him, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Medics brought over a gurney and the man was unhandcuffed after being put on the gurney and brought into the back of an ambulance, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the man became unresponsive in the ambulance a short time later and officers began performing life-saving measures.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died Friday night, two days after the attempted arrest, police say.

A multi-agency critical incident investigation was opened up by the Stockton Police Department as the death was considered in-custody.

Officials with the Stockton Police Department, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office and the California Department of Justice are now looking into the case.

Those with information are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8323.

