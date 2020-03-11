WATCH: Stockton Police releases bodycam footage showing from in-custody death incident

Shayne Allen Sutherland stopped breathing while being arrested by Stockton Police on Thursday morning at a local AM/PM.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police officials released bodycam footage showing some of what led to the death of a suspect in custody.

On early Thursday morning, an investigation began after a man now identified as Shayne Allen Sutherland stopped breathing after being arrested by Stockton Police.

The bodycam footage starts at an AM/PM store, where police approach Sutherland and take him outside. They search him, and we see an officer question Sutherland. He admits to using cocaine "earlier this morning."

After a few more minutes of questioning, Sutherland suddenly gets up and tries to run away. He is tackled and handcuffed. Sutherland tells the officer he "won't move at all," then tries to run again, at which point an officer holds him down and Sutherland starts yelling.

He is heard saying "please let me breath" and appears to be screaming and struggling, prompting another officer to also press Sutherland down with a baton on his shoulder.

Sutherland is pinned to the ground for about two minutes when one officer appears to gesture to the other to ease-up, as the suspect is "turning colors."

One police officer then calls for medics as well, and the video ends.

Stockton Police had already released some of what occurred before the video begins.

Police received a 911 call from Sutherland asking for a taxi cab to a local AM/PM on Trinity Parkway. Sutherland then said someone had robbed him, that he was an employee at the store.

Police called the AM/PM and spoke with an employee who said Sutherland was actually in the store harassing customers.

The employee called 911 again to report that Sutherland was holding a bottle of wine and threatening to throw it at the employee. Police arrived at the store shortly after.

Stockton Police report that an officer tried to perform CPR before medics arrived and took over medical aid. Sutherland was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's preliminary autopsy report said there "was no inflicted trauma or injuries to the decedent that caused his death," but the cause of death is still pending a toxicology report and other tests.