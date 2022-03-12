Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River

Stockton Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Saturday morning discovery.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning.

The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near West Lane around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. No additional information has been released about the death investigation.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The Calaveras River, which breaks off from the San Joaquin River just west of the city of Stockton, cuts through half of the city before continuing into unincorporated San Joaquin County.

