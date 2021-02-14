Man dead after being found shot in car, Stockton police say

Stockton police found the man near Prentiss Court and Plymouth Road on Saturday at around 2:48 p.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — 10:42 p.m. update:



A man is dead after he was found in a car in Stockton, according to Stockton police.

Police found the man in a car near Prentiss Court and Plymouth Road at around 2:48 p.m. Medical personnel transported him to the local hospital, where he died from his injuries.



Police did not provide information regarding a suspect or a motive.

Stockton police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-937-8377 or 209-937-8323.

Original story:

Police have not released much information regarding this case, including a description of the suspect.