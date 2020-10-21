Stockton man found stabbed in apartment, police say

Stockton police responded to a call of a stabbing when they found the 60-year-old victim Tuesday night. The man later died at a hospital.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are asking for the community's help after officers found a man stabbed in an apartment.

According to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, officers were called to an apartment along the 4400 block of Calandria Street, which is near the Calaveras River Bike Path.

Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old man with stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the stabbing as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not yet been release. Police also have not released any information about a suspect or motive.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're asked to call Stockton police at 209-937-8377.