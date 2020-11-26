Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Stockton.
Stockton police responded to a collision between a man and a vehicle around 7:23 p.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lincoln Street.
Arriving officers found the man, only described as a pedestrian, dead at the scene.
Police said the driver involved the incident stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The investigation is ongoing.
