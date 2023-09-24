Man hurt in south Stockton shooting

The shooting investigation forced Eighth Street to close between Commerce Street and El Dorado Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near south Stockton's McKinley Park Sunday afternoon left a man hurt, the Stockton Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 1:42 p.m. Sunday near El Dorado Street and Eighth Street, according to police.

At the scene, officers said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital where authorities say he is expected to survive.

Police have not released information on the shooter.

Eighth Street was blocked from Commerce Street to El Dorado Street as officers investigated.

