Man hurt in Stockton shooting

The shooting happened near the Eastland Plaza shopping center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon in Stockton.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Sunday near Flora Street and Wilson Way, according to Stockton Police Department spokesman Andres Morado. Officers say one man was found shot. Paramedics took the man to a hospital in an unknown condition.

According to police, the investigation is still active and in early stages. No information on a suspect or motive was available Sunday afternoon.

The scene is just outside of the Eastland Plaza shopping center.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: St. Mary's High School athletes make history, sign to Division 1 colleges