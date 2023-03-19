x
Stockton

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

The shooting happened near the Eastland Plaza shopping center.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday afternoon in Stockton.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Sunday near Flora Street and Wilson Way, according to Stockton Police Department spokesman Andres Morado. Officers say one man was found shot. Paramedics took the man to a hospital in an unknown condition.

According to police, the investigation is still active and in early stages. No information on a suspect or motive was available Sunday afternoon. 

The scene is just outside of the Eastland Plaza shopping center.

