Stockton

Man hit, killed by car in Stockton

The crash happened on Mariposa Road just east of Highway 99, according to the Stockton Police Department.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A pedestrian died after he was hit by car in Stockton Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Mariposa Road just east of Highway 99, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials are still investigating the crash and urge drivers to use other roads and avoid the area. Police have only identified the pedestrian as a man.

Police have closed Mariposa Road while they investigate the collision. 

It's not clear when the road will reopen.

