Man killed in south Stockton shooting

The deadly shooting Saturday morning marked the city of Stockton's 34th homicide case of 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 40-year-old man was killed after being shot in south Stockton Saturday, police said.

Officers with the Stockton Police Department said they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Anne Street around 11:51 a.m. Saturday.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have not released any information about the shooter or a potential motive.

Witnesses are being asked to call detectives at 209-937-8377. The deadly shooting marked Stockton's 34th homicide so far in 2023.

Watch More from ABC10: San Joaquin County investigators find multiple child victims of charter school employee