Man killed in crash in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood

Police say the driver of the car crashed into a tree.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 51-year-old man was killed after a crash in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers went to the area of Manthey Road and Carolyn Weston Boulevard around 3:18 a.m. Saturday after they got an OnStar notification about a car crash.

Police found the car crashed into a tree. Medics took the 51-year-old driver of the car to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released any other information surrounding the deadly crash or what might have led to it.

