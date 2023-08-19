Man killed in south Stockton shooting

Police say the victim's car crashed into a building causing a gas and water leak.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed after a shooting in south Stockton, police said Saturday. Around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, officers went to the area of Airport Way and Ralph Avenue on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers said they found a car that hit a building. The crash caused a water and gas leak, according to police.

Firefighters and officers evacuated the surrounding buildings and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he died, officers said. Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide and have asked people to avoid the area.

Witnesses are asked to call investigators at 209-937-8377.

People with information on the deadly shooting can also report details to Stockton Crime Stoppers which offers anonymity and a cash reward of up to $10,000. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 209-946-0600.

