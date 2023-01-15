Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton

Law enforcement officials are now searching for the shooter responsible for the homicide.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead.

The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court.

Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of a home with a gunshot wound. Medics tried to preform life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are not releasing any suspect information and say there is no known motive. Those who do have information on the shooting are asked to call police at 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips related to the case and offering anonymity and a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

