Man shoots pellet rifle at San Joaquin Sheriff's Office patrol car

Authorities believe the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 60-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a high-powered pellet rifle at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's patrol car in Stockton.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant said she was driving in the 400 block of Oro Street when her marked patrol car was been struck by gunfire.

Deputies found a home where they believed the suspect had fled to after allegedly shooting at the car. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Charles Pinkston, 60, surrendered peacefully to members of the sheriff's office's SWAT team.

Pinkston was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges.

Officials believe the incident may not have been isolated and that Pinkston may have shot at other cars in a similar way in the past.

The Sheriff's Office asks that those who have had property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue contact investigators at 209-468-4400.

Patrol vehicle struck, suspect in custody. Last night, October 1, 2022, just before 7pm, one of our Patrol Sergeants... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: Two men hurt in separate Stockton shootings