Stockton man shot after confronting person lighting fireworks

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was shot after confronting someone allegedly igniting fireworks in a north Stockton neighborhood Saturday night, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the 30-year-old victim confronted the shooter, described as an adult man, about igniting fireworks around 10:58 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of San Lucas Avenue.

The gunman shot the 30-year-old causing non-life-threatening injuries. Medics took the victim to an area hospital. Police are still searching for the shooter and say that the investigation remains active.

The cities of Stockton, Lodi, Manteca, Tracy and Ripon are the only areas in San Joaquin County that allow the use of Safe and Sane labeled fireworks.

At least three legal fireworks shows are planned for Stockton on Monday and Tuesday. Click HERE for details.

