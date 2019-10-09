STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department begins its investigation into their 29th homicide for the year.

Officers responded to a report of shooting around 1:52 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Wait Avenue and Harvey Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. Once there, police said they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this case and there is no motive or suspect information.

The man killed is the 34 person to be killed in Stockton this year. The Stockton Police Department has investigated 29 of those homicides. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has investigated four homicides in Stockton and CHP has investigated one non-vehicular homicide in Stockton.

Anyone with information about the homicide near Wait and Harvey avenues is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigation Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

