STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in a shopping center on E. Bianchi Road, east of N. El Dorado Street.

Stockton Police officers were called to the area around 4:03 p.m. after reports of a shooting, the department said. When officers arrived they found the shooting victim unresponsive.

At this time homicide detectives said there is no known motive and no suspect description.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigation Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

