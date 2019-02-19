STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of the Trader Joe’s Distribution Center in Stockton, Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the distribution center located in the 2000 block of Boeing Way. Police say the 26-year-old male victim and the suspect were having an argument when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim “several times.”

Police describe the suspect as an Indian male in his 30s. Witnesses said he fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. No other descriptions have been released at this time. The condition of the victim is not known.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Stockton Police at 209-468-4400.

